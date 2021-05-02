Niagara Falls
• SHOOTING: Police are investigating a shooting incident in the 900 block of Ferry Avenue. Officers responded to the area at 1:10 a.m. Thursday and found five spent shell casing in the road. Police also found a bullet hole in a 2004 Chevy Avalanche pickup truck with Alabama license plates.
• BURGLARY: Police are also investigating a burglary in the 9800 block of Niagara Falls Boulevard. A woman told officers that sometime between 3 p.m. Wednesday and 12:45 a.m. Thursday, someone broke into her apartment by unknown means. The victim said portions of the apartment were ransacked. Police did not list any items as "taken."
