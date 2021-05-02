Niagara Falls, NY (14301)

Today

Rain showers in the morning will evolve into a more steady rain in the afternoon. High 62F. S winds shifting to ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low 47F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.