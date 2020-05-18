Niagara Falls
• ARREST: A Falls man was arrested after an incident of criminal mischief in the 3600 block ofd Dudley Avenue. A 48-year-old man told police that his former neighbor, Richard Darcy Young, came to his house at 11:39 p.m. Thursday and began acting "strangely." The victim said when asked Young to leave, the suspect "snapped" and caused $250 worth of damage to a window and a screen door. Young, 51, 1610 Pine Ave. Apt. 2, was charged with second-degree criminal trespass and fourth-degree criminal mischief.
