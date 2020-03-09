Niagara Falls
• THEFT: Officers are looking into a car break-in in the 700 block of Fourth Street. A 25-year-old woman told police that sometime between 10 p.m. Sunday and 6 a.m. Monday someone broke into her 2019 Honda CRV by smashing a window. The victim said a bag containing personal papers was taken.
• ARREST: A Falls man was arrested after an incident in the 2000 block of Pine Avenue at 4:50 p.m. Monday. Gary M. Chew, 52, 1525 Ashland Ave., was charged with disorderly conduct.
