Niagara Falls
• CAR FIRE: Falls police and firefighters responded to a burning vehicle in the 1700 block alley of Pierce Avenue and Whitney Avenue early Monday morning. Police said the the older model pickup had apparently been sitting in the spot for years.
• Falls police investigated a motel on the 200 block of Rainbow Boulevard after an officer on patrol noticed two large plywood boards removed from the building. Officers searched the building and found no one inside. A representative of the motel also checked the premises and found nothing missing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.