Niagara Falls
• ARREST: Two Falls men face potential drug charges after a traffic stop 2000 block of Pine Avenue at 5:30 a.m. Tuesday. Officers said they observed a tan Cadillac in the parking lot of the Coastal gas station in the 600 block of 19th Street and watched what appeared to be drug transactions taking place inside the vehicle. When the car pulled away and made a turn without signaling and had no rear license plate lamps, officers stopped the vehicle. The driver, identified as Jonathan Antonio Hamilton, 45, 1836 Michigan Ave., Apt. 2, told the officers he had no driver’s license for a failure to pay child support. He was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, unsafe turn and no plate lamp. Officers recovered a quantity of marijuana from both Hamilton and a passenger in his vehicle. They also found suspected crack cocaine in the car. Drug charges are pending against Hamilton and his passenger.
• ARSON: Detectives are investigating a suspicious fire in the 800 block of Cleveland Avenue. Officers responded to the fire call, along with Falls firefighters, at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday. Fire investigators said they found what appeared to be “numerous spot fires” on the second floor of the structure.
• ARREST: A Falls man was arrested after an incident in the 900 block of Pine Avenue at 8:14 p.m. Tuesday. Brian Lewis Benjamin, 66, 2001 Pine Ave., was charged with disorderly conduct.
• THEFT: Officers are looking into a car break-in in the first block of Buffalo Avenue. A 19-year-old man told police that sometime between 10 and 11:15 p.m. Tuesday, someone broke into his 2011 BMW 328i by smashing its driver’s side window. The victim said some personal papers were taken from the vehicle.
