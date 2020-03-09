Niagara Falls
• THEFT: Officers are looking into a car break-in in the 300 block of Third Street. A 57-year-old man told police that sometime between 12:30 and 5:55 a.m. Thursday someone broke into his SUV by breaking a window. The victim, a salesman, said 48 watches, valued at $15,000, were taken from the vehicle.
• BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary in the 1000 block of 13th Street. A 67-year-old man told officers that sometime between 9 .am. and 3 p.m. Wednesday, someone broke into his home by pushing in a window and into a backyard shed by cutting off a lock. The victim said a lawn mower, a weed-whacker and a leaf blower were taken from the shed. Nothing was taken from the home.
• THEFT: Officers are looking into a car break-in in the 400 block of Third Street. A 54-year-old woman told police that sometime between 5 p.m. Tuesday and 7:06 a.m. Wednesday someone broke into her 2013 Nissan Altima by prying and smashing open a driver's-side window. The victim said a tote bag, containing some books, was taken from the vehicle.
• THEFT: Officers are also looking into an SUV break-in in the 300 block of Rainbow Boulevard. A 64-year-old man told police that sometime between 5 p.m. Tuesday and 8:11 a.m. Wednesday someone broke into his 2017 Subaru Forester by smashing the driver's-side rear window. The victim said a winter coat was taken from the vehicle.
