Niagara Gazette

Town of Lockport

HARASSMENT: Donald C. Pendleton, 32, of Buffalo, was charged on Feb. 29 with second-degree aggravated harassment, according to New York State Police. He was released on recognizance.

DWI: Brandon A. Mongielo, 25, of Lockport, was charged on Feb. 29 with driving while intoxicated, according to New York State Police. He was given a ticket.

DWI: Lauren M. Cutler, 25, of East Amherst, was charged on March 2 with driving while intoxicated, according to New York State Police. She was given a ticket.

