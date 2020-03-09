Town of Lockport
HARASSMENT: Donald C. Pendleton, 32, of Buffalo, was charged on Feb. 29 with second-degree aggravated harassment, according to New York State Police. He was released on recognizance.
DWI: Brandon A. Mongielo, 25, of Lockport, was charged on Feb. 29 with driving while intoxicated, according to New York State Police. He was given a ticket.
DWI: Lauren M. Cutler, 25, of East Amherst, was charged on March 2 with driving while intoxicated, according to New York State Police. She was given a ticket.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.