Niagara Falls
• ARREST: A North Tonawanda woman was arrested after a shoplifting incident at a store in the 8400 block of Niagara Falls Boulevard at 12:44 p.m. Wednesday. Merika M. Dominguez, 30, 7103 Witmer Road, was charged with petit larceny. She is accused of taking four bottles of wine without paying for them.
• BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary in the 2200 block of Independence Avenue. A 58-year-old man told officers that sometime between midnight and 7:30 a.m. Saturday someone broke into his garage by prying open a door. The victim said a compressor and a quantity of tools were taken.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.