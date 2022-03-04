Niagara Falls
SHOOTING: Police are investigating a shooting in the 2700 block of Orleans Avenue. Patrol officers said they responded to a "shots fired call" in the area at 12:25 a.m. Friday. Officers said they recovered two spent 9 mm shell casings and one live 9 mm round. Police said nothing appeared to have been struck by the gunfire.
THEFT: Officers are looking into a vehicle break-in in the 1200 block of Ferry Avenue. A female victim told police that sometime between midnight and 6:55 a.m. Thursday, someone broke into her 2018 Chevy Malibu by unknown means. The victim said a number of personal documents and credit and debit cards were taken from the vehicle.
ARREST: A Falls man was arrested after he reportedly threatened another man with a gun in the 5600 block of Frontier Avenue at 9:25 a.m. Thursday. Alexander Franklin Bosley, 27, 5651 Frontier Ave., was charged with second-degree menacing. A male victim told officers that he was "dropping off a car" when a male suspect, later identified as Bosley, came out of a home "yelling and waving a handgun." Bosley surrendered to officers and told then he only possessed two pellet guns.
