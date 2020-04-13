Niagara Falls
• ARREST: A North Tonawanda man was arrested after an apparent accident in the 2700 block alley behind Whitney Avenue at 9:30 p.m. Thursday. Gregory M. Nieman, 41, 615 Oliver St., was charged with first-degree operation of a motor vehicle impaired by drugs.
• ARREST: A Falls man was arrested after a report of a "burglary in progress" in the 400 block of 19th Street at 6:45 p.m. Thursday. Jakeen D. Clay, 29, 2963 22nd St., upper, was charged with second-degree criminal trespass and second-degree harassment.
