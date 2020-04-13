Niagara Falls
• BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary in the 2200 block of Grand Avenue. A 52-year-old woman told officers that sometime between 4 p.m. Friday and 3 p.m. Monday someone broke into her apartment by unknown means, The victim said her microwave was taken during the break-in.
• THEFT: Officers are looking into a car break-in in the 600 block of 16th Street. A 65-year-old woman told police that some time between 3 p.m. Sunday and 8:20 a.m. Monday someone broke into her vehicle by unknown means. The victims said an air compressor, a portable vacuum and a bluetooth speaker were taken from the vehicle.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.