Niagara Falls
• VANDALISM: Officers are looking into a case of criminal mischief in the 1100 block of Willow Avenue. A 62-year-old woman told police that sometime between 8 p.m. Wednesday and 7:30 a.m. Thursday someone smashed the windshield and the front and rear passenger- and driver's-side windows of her 2008 Ford Expedition.
• VANDALISM: Officers are also looking into an act of criminal mischief in the 400 block of 23rd Street. A 34-year-old woman told police that sometime between 10 p.m. Wednesday and 5:30 a.m. Thursday, someone smashed the windshield and a rear window on her 2002 Jeep Grand Cherokee. The victim said the vehicle's license plates were also taken.
