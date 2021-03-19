• Cops sig
Niagara Gazette

Niagara Falls

ARREST: A Falls man was arrested on impaired driving and other charges after an accident on the 3400 block of Hyde Park Boulevard at 7:46 a.m. Thursday. Michael Phillip McCarthy, 27, 4600 Hyde Park Blvd., Apt. 5, was charged with operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs, failure to use designated lane, moving from lane unsafely and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle. Police said McCarthy’s vehicle collided with two power poles. Neither he nor the passenger in his vehicle were seriously injured.

