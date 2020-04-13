Niagara Falls
• THEFT: Officers are looking into a theft from the 2700 block of Whitney Avenue. A 52-year-old woman told police that sometime between 1 p.m. Sunday and 11 a.m. Monday, someone broke into her 2012 Jeep CMP by unknown means. The victim said "a ring of keys" was taken from the vehicle.
• SHOOTING: Police are investigating an apparent shooting in the 1300 block of Michigan Avenue. A 60-year-old man told officers that he was awoken by the sound of breaking glass, at 10:47 p.m. Tuesday. The victim said he saw a bullet hole in his bedroom window and then located a bullet hole in a bedroom wall. Police said they found no suspects in the area.
