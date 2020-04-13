Niagara Falls
• THEFT: Officers are looking into a car break-in in the 1500 block of Elmwood Avenue. A 50-year-old woman told police that sometime between 1 p.m. Saturday and 12:30 p.m. Sunday, someone broke into her unlocked 2018 Chevy Malibu. The victim said her wallet was taken.
• ROBBERY: Police are investigating a robbery in the 500 block fo 26th Street. A 51-year-old delivery driver told officers that he was making a delivery, at 12:15 a.m. Monday when a male suspect, wearing a red hoodie with plastic over his face held with duct tape approached him. When the driver attempted to returned to his car, a second suspect approached him. The victim said the first suspect hit him from behind and he then threw a pizza and wings at the suspect. Before he could reach his vehicle, the victim said he was knocked to the ground and the second suspect began kicking him in the ribs. The driver said the suspects managed to take some money from him and then ran from the area.
