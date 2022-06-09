Niagara Falls
• ARREST: A Falls man was arrested after an incident in the 9400 block of Buffalo Avenue at 5:30 p.m. Saturday. Blake P. LaBelle, 20, 2163 Jagow Road, Apt. 2, was charged with disorderly conduct. LaBelle is accused of brandishing what appeared to be a short-barreled M4 carbine-style rifle. The item turned out to be a Orbeez Gel Blaster.
• ASSAULT: Police are investigating an assault in an unspecified area of Niagara Street at 6:30 p.m. Saturday. Witnesses said an intoxicated male victim was attacked by a male suspect who knocked the victim to the ground and punched him repeatedly. The victim was reportedly uncooperative with police.
• BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary in the 700 block of Pierce Avenue. A male victim told officers that sometime between 6:30 p.m. Saturday and 3:30 a.m. Sunday someone broke into his home by unknown means. The victim said a mirror, a tent, some tools and a TV were taken from the house. The value of the stolen items was estimated at $955.
• ARREST: A Falls woman was arrested after an incident in the 2200 block of Pierce Avenue at 8:27 p.m. Sunday. Antonia T. Renford, 25, 1860 Pierce Ave., was charged with disorderly conduct. Renford reportedly punched a female victim in the face in front of police officers.
• ARREST: A Falls man was arrested after an incident in the 300 block of Rainbow Boulevard at 6:21 a.m. Monday. Alphonso A. Moody, 51, of no known address, was charged with disorderly conduct. Moody is accused of refusing requests of officers to leave a hotel lobby.
• BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary in the 1800 block of Cleveland Avenue. A female victim told officers that sometime between 2 and 3:47 p.m. Monday, someone broke into her apartment by pushing an air conditioning unit out of a window. The victim said a variety of tools, valued at more than $1,600, were taken from the apartment.
• BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary in the 600 block of 20th Street. A male victim told officers that sometime between 4 p.m. Saturday and 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, someone broke into his apartment by unknown means. The victim said a TV, an air compressor and an air conditioning unit were taken from the apartment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.