Niagara Falls
• ARREST: A Falls man was arrested after a shoplifting incident at a store in the 3600 block of Hyde Park Boulevard at 8 a.m. Monday. Tyrone Webb, 62, 924 Fairfield Ave., was charged with petit larceny and second-degree criminal impersonation. Webb is accused of taking more than $46 worth of Red Bull without paying for the drinks and giving police a fake name when he was taken into custody.
• SHOOTING: Officers are looking into an apparent shooting incident in the 1700 block of 100th Street. A female victim told police that at around 9:58 p.m. Monday she heard her what sounded like fireworks and then heard a window break. Officers who responded to the scene discovered a shotgun slug in the window frame of the victim's home.
