Niagara Falls
• SHOOTING: Police are investigating a shooting incident in the 3100 block of Ninth Street. A 59-year-old woman told officers that she got up at 12:30 a.m. Wednesday and discovered a hole in her bathroom window and a spent bullet on the floor. No one was injured in the incident.
• BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary in the 1700 block of Welch Avenue. A 64-year-old man told officers that sometime between 8 am May 22 and 1 p.m. Friday, someone broke into his home by kicking-in back door. The victim said a nine piece security camera system and a jar of change was taken from the home.
