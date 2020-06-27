Niagara Falls
• ARREST: A Falls woman was arrested after a shoplifting incident at a store in the 1500 block of Military Road at 7 p.m. Sunday. Jessica Rae Burling, 26, 5985 Miller Road, was charged with petit larceny and trespass. She is accused of taking more than $179 worth of merchandise without paying for the items. Burling had been previously barred from the store after a 2017 shoplifting incident.
• SHOOTING: Police are investigating a shooting incident in the 1900 block of Forest Avenue at 7:52 p.m. Sunday. Witnesses said they saw two men fighting around a pick-up truck and observed a female passenger in the truck get out and fire two shots in the direction of the men. The suspect and the men then fled from the area. Police said no one was apparently hit by the gunfire.
• THEFT: Officers are looking into a theft in the 1700 block of LaSalle Avenue. A landlord told police that sometime on Tuesday that someone entered the basement of his property, by unknown means, and removed 50 feet of copper pipe.
• ARREST: A Falls woman was arrested after an incident in the 3600 block of Dudley Avenue at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday. Courtney L. Aul, 18, 462 20th St., was charged with second-degree menacing. Aul is accused of yelling threats at a female victim in the area and displaying a knife.
