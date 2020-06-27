Niagara Falls
• BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary in the 1700 block of Welch Avenue. A 58-year-old woman told officers that sometime between 5:30 p.m. Sunday and 11:50 a.m. Monday someone broke into her garage by unknown means. The victim said a tractor lawnmower was taken from the garage.
• ARREST: A Falls man was arrested after a shoplifting incident at a store in the 1000 block of Portage Road at 1:05 p.m. Monday. John L. Blevins, 44, 1317 Portage Road, was charged with third-degree burglary and petit larceny. He is accused of taking two cases of beer without paying for them. Blevins had previously been barred from entering the store.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.