Niagara Falls
• ARREST: An Albion woman was charged with an animal cruelty related count after police say she left her chihuahua locked in her vehicle at 10:30 a.m. Thursday. The 49-year-old woman was charged with confinement of an animal in a vehicle. A Falls Police Animal Control officer said he found the dog locked in a Jeep in a parking lot in the 7300 block of Niagara Falls Boulevard. The officer said the temperature inside the vehicle was measured at almost 104 degrees Fahrenheit.
