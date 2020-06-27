Niagara Falls
• THEFT: Officers are looking into a vehicle break-in in the 700 block of Ashland Avenue. A 54-year-old man told police that sometime between 12:30 and 1 a.m. Wednesday someone broke into his unlocked 2015 Buick LCE. The victim said a cell phone, a laptop computer, a coin collection and a wallet were taken from the vehicle.
• ARREST: A Falls woman was arrested after a shoplifting incident at a store in the 1500 block of Military Road at 8 p.m. Wednesday. Katie B. Shamrock, 41, 745 Eighth St., was charged with petit larceny. She is accused of taking more than $115 worth of merchandise without paying for the items.
