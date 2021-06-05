Niagara Falls
• ROBBERY: Police are investigating an armed robbery in the 1500 block of Pierce Avenue at 5:15 a.m. Friday. A male victim told officers that he was in his vehicle with a male suspect, "observing crack cocaine," which the victim said he does not smoke, when the suspect pulled out a black handgun and told him to get out of the vehicle. The victim told police he asked the suspect for his phone number, before getting out of the vehicle and, and after getting the suspect's phone number, the suspect drove away in the victim's vehicle, driving east down 16th Street. The victim later told police he does "smoke crack occasionally."
• THEFT: Officers are looking into a theft from the 2600 block of Welch Avenue. A female victim told police that sometime between May 20 and 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, someone removed the central air conditioning unit from the rear of her home.
• BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary in the 1500 block of Pierce Avenue. A male victim told officers that sometime between 2 p.m. Wednesday and 8:30 a.m. Thursday, someone broke into his apartment by prying open a door. The victim said a musician's keyboard, in its case, a TV and some fine china was taken from the apartment.
