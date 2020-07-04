Niagara Falls
• SHOOTING: Police are investigating a shooting incident in the 1700 block of Willow Avenue. A resident told officers that he was home, sleeping, at 11 p.m. Saturday, when a bullet came through his bedroom wall and lodged in the headboard of his bed. Officers said the incident may be related to a shooting at a nearby convenience store.
• SHOOTING: Police are also investigating a shooting in the 1500 block of Pierce Avenue at 10:55 p.m. Saturday. Officers said they responded to a call of “shots fired” and when they arrived on scene they found a store window had been shattered by a bullet. Video, recorded by surveillance cameras in the area, showed a large crowd gathered in front of the store, with multiple cars coming in and out of the parking lot. On the video, two SUVs can be seen driving by the store and it appears that someone in the SUVs begins shooting at the crowd. Police said the video also shows a male suspect, in the crowd, pulling out what appears to be a “Tec-9 pistol” and beginning to return fire at the SUVs. Police said they recovered multiple spent and live shell casings from the scene. No one was injured in the incident.
