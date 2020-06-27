Niagara Falls
• ARREST: A Falls woman was arrested after a shoplifting incident at a store in the 1500 block of Military Road at 3:18 p.m.Saturday. Beonca Lynn Murphy, 27, 9815 Niagara Falls Blvd., was charged with petit larceny. She is accused of taking more than $312 worth of merchandise without paying for the items.
• ARREST: A Ransomville woman was arrested after a shoplifting incident at a store in the 1500 block of Military Road at 5 p.m. Saturday. Kaileigh Hailey, 22, 2461 Youngstown-Lockport Road, was charged with petit larceny. She is accused of taking more than $89 worth of merchandise without paying for the items.
• ARREST: A Town of Niagara man was arrested after an incident in the 600 block of Ninth Street at 10:43 p.m. Saturday. Chad Everett Hickey, 43, 661 Rodger Drive, was charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
