Niagara Falls
• ARREST: A Falls woman was arrested after an incident in the 500 block of Portage Road at 2:03 p.m. Saturday. Keshona D. Iveys, 19, 2725 Greenview Terrace, was charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief. Iveys is accused of using a tire iron to break a window in the entry door to the home of a 35-year-old woman.
• ARREST: A Falls man was arrested after he reportedly stole a tip jar, containing $250, from the Little Bakery in the 800 block of 19th Street at 2 p.m. Saturday. Christopher John Scrivano, 56, 8 Mason Drive, was charged with petit larceny.
