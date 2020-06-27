Niagara Falls
• ROBBERY: Police are investigating an armed robbery in the 2100 block of Pine Avenue. A 38-year-old man told officers that he was walking in the area at 11 a.m. Tuesday, when a white SUV pulled up behind him. The man said a male suspect got out of the SUV and walked toward him, while holding a "black and brown handgun." The victim said he was counting money at the time and handed the cash to the armed suspect. The victim told police he then dropped his wallet and ran away from the suspect. The suspect reportedly got back in the SUV and drove away, traveling north on 22nd Street. The entire incident was captured on video by nearby surveillance cameras.
• THEFT: Officers are looking into a theft from a store in the 1500 block of Military Road. A manager told police that a male suspect entered the store, at 12:35 p.m. Tuesday, and took candy and an iPhone charger and adapters, valued at $320, without paying for the items.
• ASSAULT: Officers are looking into an assault in the 700 block of 10th Street. A 23-year-old man, working as a security guard in an apartment building, told police that a male suspect entered the building at 1:35 p.m. Tuesday and sprayed him with an unknown substance. The suspect then ran out of the building, going north through the parking lot.
• BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary in the 2200 block of Michigan Avenue. A 30-year-old woman told officers that sometime between June 11 and 1 p.m. Tuesday, someone broke into her through a rear window. The victim said the home was ransacked and a PlayStation4 gaming system, a quantity of makeup and a 55 inch TV were taken.
• ASSAULT: Officers are looking in to an assault in the 600 block of 20th Street. A 38-year-old man told police that he was sleeping, at 4:08 p.m. Tuesday, when someone knocked on his door. The man said when he opened the door, a male suspect hit him in the head with a sliver handgun. A second male suspect then asked the victim, "Where's the money?" The victim told the suspects there was money in a downstairs apartment and convinced them to go there with him. When they were unable to enter the apartment, the victim said one of the suspects told the armed suspect, "He's lying. Shoot him." The suspects then climbed through a window into the apartment and the victim told police he ran out of the house.
• THEFT: Officers are looking into a car-jacking in the 1800 block of North Avenue. A 32-year-old man told police that he was sitting in his 2006 Dodge Durango, at 12:05 a.m. Wednesday, when a male suspect approached his door. The victim said the suspect told him, "Give me everything out of your (expletive) pockets." The man said he "became scared for his life" and got out of his vehicle. The victim said he then gave the suspect his car keys, house keys, $40, a credit card and his driver's license. The suspect then got in the victim's SUV and drove away.
