Niagara Falls
• THEFT: Officers are looking into a vehicle break-in in the 8200 block of Niagara Falls Boulevard. A 23-year-old woman told police that sometime between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Tuesday, someone broke into her 2010 Chevy Impala by smashing the rear passenger side window, The victim said a backpack was taken from the vehicle.
• BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary in the 2400 block of LaSalle Avenue. A 69-year-old man told officers that sometime between 12:30 p.m. Sunday and 4 p.m. Wednesday, someone broke into his door-less garage. The victim said a lawn mower, an air compressor and a snow blower were taken. The man said his name is written, in permanent black maker, on all three items.
• THEFT: Officers are looking into a theft from a truck trailer in the 4300 block of Porter Road. The trailer owner told police that sometime between 1 p.m. Thursday and 7 a.m. Monday, someone entered the trailer by tampering with a padlock. The victim said a generator, a rotating laser and $600 worth of cordless tools were taken.
• BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary in the 6000 block of Niagara Falls Boulevard. A business owner told officers that sometime between 6:30 p.m. Sunday and 9 a.m. Monday, someone entered his building by smashing a glass front door with a piece of concrete. The victim said a cash box containing cash and auto inspection stickers was taken.
