Niagara Falls
• ASSAULT: Officers are looking for a female suspect who punched another woman in the mouth when she was told she needed to wear a mask to enter a convenience store in the 600 block of Niagara Street at 10:05 a.m. Thursday. The entire incident was captured on store security cameras. The suspect is described as a black female, 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing about 140 pounds and wearing a red shirt. The suspect arrived at the store in a red Chevy Cavalier that appeared to have stolen license plates.
• THEFT: Police are investigating a shoplifting incident at a store in the 3600 block of Hyde Park Boulevard. A manager told officers a male suspect entered the store at 7:35 p.m. Tuesday and took a tote bag and began filling it with groceries. The suspect then ran out of the store and fled on a bike.
