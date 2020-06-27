Niagara Falls
• ARREST: A Falls man was arrested after an incident in the 3800 block of DeVeaux Street at 12:55 a.m. Monday. Dashun Jameel Barnes, 40, 1540 Buffalo Ave., was charged with disorderly conduct and three vehicle and traffic charges connected to the bicycle he was riding. Police said Barnes refused their order to stop for questioning about a report of a suspect “going through vehicles” in the area. Barnes was found in possession of what appeared to be stolen property and admitted to officers that the bike he was riding was stolen.
• BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary in the 800 block of Pine Avenue. Officers said they responded to a burglary alarm at a business at 1:50 a.m. Monday and found a shattered window, pulled from its frame. The business owner told police about $1,000 worth of liquor had been taken.
• ARREST: A Falls woman was arrested after a shoplifting incident at a store in the 1500 block of Military Road at 3:13 p.m. Saturday. Kathleen S. Young, 25, 2718 Falls St., was charged with petit larceny. She is accused of taking more than $142 worth of merchandise without paying for the items.
