Niagara Falls
• BURGLARY: Police are also investigating a burglary in the 6000 block of Buffalo Avenue. Police said they responded to a burglar alarm and found the front and side glass doors shattered. The business owner said nothing was taken. The entire incident was captured on video by security cameras and detectives are looking for a male suspect who fled from the scene in an SUV.
• ASSAULT: Officers are looking into an assault in the 100 block of Buffalo Avenue. A 23-year-old man refused to cooperate with police who found him semi-conscious and bleeding in a hotel lobby at 4 a.m. Wednesday. The victim was hospitalized from treatment of his injuries.
• ROBBERY: Police are investigating a robbery in the area of 15th Street and Pierce Avenue at 4:38 a.m. Wednesday. A 40-year-old woman told officers she was walking in the area when she was attacked by a male suspect. The victim said the suspect punched her and tried to take her purse. Officers said the woman was hospitalized for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
