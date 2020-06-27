Niagara Falls
THEFT: Officers are looking into a theft from the 1300 block of Linwood Avenue. A 57-year-old woman told police that sometime between noon Monday and 8 a.m. Tuesday, someone removed a motorized scooter from her backyard carport.
• SHOOTING: Police are investigating a shooting in the 700 block of Walnut Avenue. A 30-year-old man told officers that he heard five gunshots outside his apartment at 9:40 p.m. Tuesday. After going outside, the man said he discovered that his 2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee had a shattered rear window, a flat tire and damage to the interior. Officers said they located five bullet casings “in close proximity to the damaged vehicle.”
• THEFT: Officers are looking into a car break-in in the 800 block of Military Road. A 60-year-old woman told police that sometime between 8:15 and 11 a.m. Tuesday, someone broke into her 2011 Nissan Rouge by smashing the passenger side window. The victim said her purse was taken from the vehicle.
• BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary in the 400 block of Third Street. Officers said they responded to a burglar alarm at a business at 11:30 p.m. Tuesday and found the rear door pried open. The owner of the business was able to determine that nothing had been taken. The entire incident was captured on video by security cameras and detectives are looking for a male suspect.
