Niagara Falls
• ARREST: A Falls man was arrested after an incident in the 1000 block of 15th Street. Jesse J. Scott, 48, 945 McKinley Ave., was charged with second-degree menacing. Scott is accused of threatening another man with a knife.
• ARREST: A Falls woman was arrested after a shoplifting incident at a store in the 1500 block of Military Road at 5:17 p.m. Saturday. Brittney M. Morey, 24, 8262 Bollier Ave., was charged with petit larceny. She is accused of taking more than $229 worth of merchandise without paying for the items.
• ARREST: A Falls woman was arrested after a shoplifting incident at a store in the 1500 block of Military Road at 8:11 p.m. Saturday. Christina M. Hinks, 28, 2217 15th St., was charged with petit larceny. She is accused of taking more than $169 worth of merchandise without paying for the items.
• ARREST: A Falls woman was arrested after a shoplifting incident at a store in the 1500 block of Military Road at 4:50 p.m. Friday. Kristina M. Kraft, 36, 6780 Sy Road, was charged with petit larceny. She is accused of taking more than $216 worth of merchandise without paying for the items.
