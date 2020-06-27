Niagara Falls
• BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary in the 300 block of 38th Street. A 33-year-old man told officers that sometime between 3 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Sunday someone broke into his home by breaking a basement window. The victim said 11 pairs of sneakers, two bottles of wine, a bottle of cologne and $200 worth of "baby's clothing" was taken from his home.
• ASSAULT: Officers are also looking into an assault in the 1900 block of Niagara Street. A 38-year-old woman told police that she got into a pickup truck, with a stranger, who had agreed to give her a ride to Lockport for $20. Once inside the truck, the victim said the man, described as thin with "peach fuzz hair," took a knife away from her and stabbed her once in the left forearm. The victim was able to escape from the vehicle and the wound was not life-threatening.
