• BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary in the 400 block of Sixth Street. A male victim told officers that sometime between 11:30 p.m. Saturday and 8:15 a.m. Sunday, someone broke into his AirBNB by unknown means while he was sleeping. The victim said his car keys, wallet and passport were taken along with his rental car which was parked outside the short-term rental property.
• BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary in the 2400 block of Woodlawn Avenue. A female victim told officers that sometime between 11 p.m. Saturday and 12:30 a.m. Sunday, someone broke into her home through a kitchen window. The victim said a laptop computer and an Amazon Alexa device were taken from the home.
• INCIDENT: Officers are looking into a menacing incident in the 1300 block of Portage Road at 10:50 a.m. Sunday. A female victim told police that she was arguing with a female suspect who pulled out a knife and threatened to “cut” her. The suspect left the area before police arrived.
• ARREST: A Falls man was arrested after police say they saw him aggressively demanding money from a woman pushing a baby in a stroller at 4:20 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of Third Street. The 34-year-old man was charged with aggressive panhandling in a public place.
• ARREST: A Falls man was arrested after a shoplifting incident at a store in the 1000 block of Pine Avenue at 7:25 p.m. Sunday. The 60-year-old man was charged with petit larceny, resisting arrest and second-degree obstructing governmental administration. He is accused of taking more than $172 worth of merchandise without paying for the items and fighting with officers as they attempted to take him into custody.
• ARREST: A Pennsylvania man was arrested after a female victim accused him of taking a photograph “underneath her dress” in the Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino at 10:26 p.m. Sunday. The 29-year-old Loysville man was charged with second-degree unlawful surveillance.
• THEFT: Officers are looking into a shoplifting incident at a store in the 1000 block of Pine Avenue at 5:45 p.m. Monday. A store manager told police that a male suspect took four COVID-19 tests and a quantity of toilet paper without paying for the items.
