Niagara Falls
• ASSAULT: Officers are looking into a stabbing incident in the 600 block of 19th Street. Police said they responded to a call of "a woman stabbed", at 9:32 p.m. Friday. Officers said a 45-year-old woman appeared to have a severe stab wound to the right side of her neck, but the victim insisted that she had stabbed herself. Police said they recovered a folding knife inside the victim's home, but the weapon had no blood on it.
