Niagara Falls
THEFT: Officers are looking into a vehicle break-in in the 500 block of Ninth Street. A female victim told police that sometime between 2 and 8 a.m. Friday, someone broke into her vehicle by unknown means. The victim said two handbags and an iPhone charger were taken from the vehicle.
ARREST: A Falls man was arrested after an incident in the 800 block of 17th Street at 9 a.m. Friday. Michael George Kreps, 29, 2221 15th St., was charged with disorderly conduct. Police said Kreps was yelling racial slurs and attempting to fight people.
ROBBERY: Police are investigating an armed robbery in the 600 block of 19th Street. A male victim told officers that that he had been walking in the alley, at 8:45 p.m. Friday, when he was approached by four male suspects. The victim said one of the suspects stopped him and pulled out what appeared to be a semi-automatic handgun. The suspect reportedly pushed the gun into the victim's back and demanded his belongings. The victim said the suspect took an Apple iPhone, Apple Air Pods, a wallet and a set of keys. The suspects then fled on bicycles.
ASSAULT: Police are investigating an assault in the 1100 block of 19th Street. A male victim told officers that he was walking in the area at 1:20 a.m. Saturday, when he was attacked by three male suspects who knocked him to the ground and kicked and punched him in the head. The victim was taken to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Centre for the treatment of significant injuries.
ARREST: A Falls man was arrested after an apparent assault in the 1700 block of LaSalle Avenue at 2:30 a.m. Saturday. Alfred James Maye, 30, no known address, was charged with third-degree menacing, third-degree harassment and third-degree criminal mischief. A female victim told officers that Maye had become intoxicated and began punching and kicking her. The victim also said that a kitchen table was damaged during the incident.
ROBBERY: Police are investigating a robbery in the 1100 block of 22nd Street. A male victim told officers that he was walking home, at 2:45 a.m. Saturday, when he was "jumped" by a group of 5 to 8 male suspects. The victim said he was knocked to the ground and the suspects began "beating on him." The victim said the suspects took a backpack, a diamond ring and his house keys.
