Niagara Falls
• BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary in the 6900 block of Niagara Falls Boulevard at 2 a.m. Wednesday. Officers said they responded to a report of a “suspicious condition” and found a smashed glass garage door in a business. A witness told officers that a red 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee had been driven out of the business.
• BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary in the 400 block of Elmwood Avenue. A female victim told officers that sometime between 12:01 and 11 a.m. Wednesday, someone broke into her garage by breaking through a door. The victim said some hand tools, a lawn mower, a lawn chair, a weed whacker, and three air conditioners were taken from the garage.
