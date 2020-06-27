Niagara Falls
• ROBBERY: Police are investigating an armed robbery in the 2700 block of Welch Avenue. A 29-year-old man told officers that was walking home, at 3:50 a.m. Friday when he was approached by two male suspects. The victim said one suspect was holding a knife and the other suspect grabbed a bag containing snacks and drinks from his hands. The suspects then demanded the victim's wallet, money and cell phone. After giving the suspects some cash, the victim said he was punched by one of the men and then they both ran away in a northbound direction.
• ARREST: A Grand Island woman was arrested after a shoplifting incident at a store in the 1500 block of Military Road at 6:20 p.m. Monday. Jillian M. Sylvia, 28, 1439 East Park, was charged with petit larceny. She is accused of taking more than $89 worth of merchandise without paying for the items.
