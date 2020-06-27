• Cops sig
--
Niagara Gazette

Niagara Falls

• ARREST: A North Tonawanda woman was arrested after a shoplifting incident at a store in the 1500 block of Military Road at 8:20 p.m. Tuesday. Kelly L. Roe, 47, 31 Central Lane Apt. B, was charged with petit larceny. She is accused of taking more than $205 worth of merchandise without paying for the items.

• ARREST: A Falls man was arrested after an incident in the 500 block of 19th Street at 1:08 a.m. Wednesday. Michael D. Palmer, 38, 8421 Buffalo Ave., Apt. 46, was charged with disorderly conduct. He is accused of spitting at officers.

Tags

Recommended for you