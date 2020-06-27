Ronald W, "Lans" Lansberry, March 19, 1963 to June 2, 2020, 57, passed away on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at home after a lengthy illness. Born March 19, 1963 in Niagara Falls, New York, the son Edith Lansberry and the late Wesley Lansberry. He worked for Imery's Fused Minerals, Niagara Falls, fo…