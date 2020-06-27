Niagara Falls
• THEFT: Officers are looking into a theft from the 1600 block of Linwood Avenue. A 77-year-old man told police that sometime between 11 p.m. Monday and 5 a.m. Tuesday, someone took a patio set, consisting of two chairs and a table, off of his front porch. The set is valued at $76.
• ARREST: A Falls woman was arrested after a shoplifting incident at a store in the 1500 block of Military Road at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. Natalie M. Rodriguez, 22, 463 Third St. Apt. 4, was charged with petit larceny. She is accused of taking more than $234 worth of merchandise without paying for the items.
