Niagara Falls
• ARREST: An Amherst man was arrested after a shoplifting incident at a store in the 1000 block of Portage Road at 5:10 p.m. Thursday. John M. Barker, 31, 520 Lee Entrance, Apt. 105, was charged with petit larceny and trespass. He is accused of taking more than $45 worth of merchandise without paying for the items.
• ARREST: A Falls woman was arrested after a shoplifting incident at a store in the 1500 block of Military Road at 8:34 p.m. Thursday. Jessica L. Bruno, 33, 1720 Whitney Ave., was charged with petit larceny. She is accused of taking more than $155 worth of merchandise without paying for the items.
• ARREST: A Falls man was arrested after a disturbance in the 1800 block of Pine Avenue at 4:10 p.m. Thursday. Christopher John Zimmerman, 53, 1817 Pine Ave. Apt. 2, was charged with disorderly conduct.
