Niagara Falls
• SHOOTING: Police are investigating a shooting in Jordan Gardens. Officers said as they were preparing for their shift at 11:30 p.m. Wednesday when they heard "what sounded like 8 to 10 gunshots north of police headquarters." Dispatchers then told officers that a caller had reported "shots fired" in Jordan Gardens. The caller also said the shooter was a "male with no shirt on." When officers arrived on the scene they found no victims or a suspect. They did locate a nearby homeowner who had a bullet hole in the back door of his residence and found eight spent shell casings in the area.
• BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary in the 800 block of 22nd Street. A male victim told officers that sometime between May 20 and 1 p.m. Monday someone apparently entered his apartment by unknown means. The victim said three guitars, two keyboards, a mandolin and a violin were taken from the apartment.
