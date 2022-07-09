Niagara Falls
• BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary in the 2300 block of Orleans Avenue. A female victim told officers that sometime between 2 p.m. Wednesday and 3:30 p.m. Thursday, someone broke into her storage apartment by removing the back door. The victim said a box of crown molding, valued at $950, was taken.
• BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary in the 1700 block of LaSalle Avenue. A male victim told officers that sometime between midnight Wednesday and 9:43 p.m. Thursday, someone broke into his shed by unknown means. The victim said a lawnmower and a bicycle were taken.
• BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary in the 1700 block of 24th Street. A male victim told officers that sometime between 3:30 and 11:39 p.m. Thursday, someone broke into his shed by unknown means. The victim said a mini-bike was taken.
