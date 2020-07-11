Niagara Falls
• ARREST: A Farmersville man was arrested after a shoplifting incident at a store in the 700 block of Builders Way at 3:20 p.m. Monday. Richard Kopp, 55, 1265 Bushhill Road, was charged with petit larceny. He is accused of taking more than $924 worth of merchandise without paying for the items.
• ARREST: A North Tonawanda woman was arrested after she refused to pay a $30 cab fare. Amy Lynn Newson, 36, 91 Porter Ave., was charged with intent to obtain transportation without payment. A cab driver told police that Newson requested a cab from the 2400 block of Willow Avenue to the 2300 block of Hyde Park Boulevard. After refusing to pay the cab fare, Newson reportedly ran into a convenience store and hid in a cooler. Police said Newson was concealing beer in her purse when she was taken into custody.
• THEFT: Officers are looking into a vehicle break-in in the 2100 block of North Avenue. A 32-year-old man told police that sometime between 11 p.m. Monday and 6:55 a.m. Tuesday, someone broke into his vehicle by unknown means. The victim said $250 worth of tools, a pack of cigarettes, a pair of work boots and bottle of cologne were taken.
• HARASSMENT: Police are investigating a neighbor dispute in the 400 block of 26th Street. A 30-year-old woman told officers there have been ongoing issues with her neighbors using “derogatory language towards her and her family” and “throwing items at her house.” The woman also told police that a neighbor’s child entered her yard “just to pee.” She also said someone placed tires behind the tires on her car between 7:30 p.m. Monday and 8:15 a.m. Tuesday.
