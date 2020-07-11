Niagara Falls
• THEFT: Officers are looking into a vehicle break-in at Prospect Point. A Minnesota tourist told police that sometime between 4:14 and 9:47 a.m. Tuesday, someone broke into her vehicle by smashing the rear driver’s side window. The victim said a duffel bag, a suitcase and a purse were taken form the vehicle. The incident was captured on video by hotel security cameras.
• THEFT: Officers are looking into a vehicle break-in in the 900 block of Buffalo Avenue. A California tourist told police that sometime between midnight and 9 a.m. Tuesday, someone broke into her vehicle by smashing the rear passenger side window. The victim said her luggage was taken from the vehicle. The luggage was later recovered in the 1000 block of Buffalo Avenue.
• BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary in the 1000 block of Ontario Avenue. A 67-year-old woman told officers that sometime between 1 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Tuesday, someone broke into her home by taking a screen off an open side window. The victim said two laptop computers were taken from the home. The woman also said a chandelier and an antique desk were damaged in the burglary.
