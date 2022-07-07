NIAGARA FALLS
• BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary in the 400 block of 23rd Street. A female victim told officers that sometime between June 20 and 12:15 a.m. Tuesday, someone broke into her apartment by unknown means. The victim said a child’s vanity was removed from the apartment.
• ARREST: A Falls man was arrested after an incident at Niagara Street and John B. Daly Boulevard at 9:51 p.m. Monday. Justin L. Myke, 39, was charged with disorderly conduct. Myke is accused of refusing to leave the “danger zone” surrounding a fireworks launching area.
• BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary in the 700 block of Seventh Street. A church deacon told officers that a burglar alarm was activated at his church at 3 p.m. Monday and that when he went to the property he discovered a rear door propped open. Police said there was no sign of forced entry into the church. The deacon told police that a plastic bin, containing tools valued at $500, had been removed from the church basement.
• INVESTIGATION: Officers are looking for a suspect who was observed “checking door handles” on vehicles parked in the 2600 block of Niagara Avenue around 1:15 a.m. Wednesday. Police said they saw the male suspect and heard a car alarm activate, but the suspect ran from them and could not be located. Officers said they recovered burglary tools in the area where they first saw the suspect.
• ARRESTS: Police made three arrests in connection with complaints about a large party in the 1000 block of Fairfield Avenue at 2 a.m. Tuesday. Officers said they had been to the area earlier and dispersed a large group of people partying, playing loud music and obstructing traffic in the street. Police were then called back to the area after people began to gather again. Officers said about 150 people were blocking the street and refusing requests to disperse. Zakkariya C. Harris, 22, 932 Ontario Ave., Apt. 10, Aijanae L. Sanders, 20, 4A Jordan Gardens, and Tashyana L. Cartwright, 18, 510 25th St., were each charged with disorderly conduct for refusing to leave the area.
• BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary in the 2400 block of Pierce Avenue. A female victim told officers that sometime between June 23 and 11 a.m. Tuesday, someone broke into her garage by unknown means. The victim said a generator, a welding machine and a bike were taken from the garage.
• ASSAULT: Police are investigating an assault in the 1800 block of Niagara Avenue around 1:08 p.m. Monday. A male victim told officers that, “I ain’t got nothing to say.” and refused to provide any additional information about what happened to him. Officers said the victim suffered a stab wound to his back.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.