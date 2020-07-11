Niagara Falls
• THEFT: Officers are looking into a vehicle break-in in the 400 block of Main Street. A 39-year-old man told police that sometime between 12:50 and 12:59 a.m. Monday, someone broke into his 2020 Nissan Rogue by unknown means. The victim said a pair of Lebron sneakers were taken form the vehicle.
• BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary in the 400 block of 22nd Street. A 26-year-old woman told officers that sometime between noon and 4:15 p.m. Friday, someone broke into her condemned apartment by unknown means. The victim said two 32-inch TVs were taken and a third 32-inch TV was broken.
• THEFT: Officers are looking into a vehicle break-in in the 400 block of Main Street. A tourist told police that sometime between 4 and 10:30 a.m. Saturday, someone broke into his Toyota Camry by smashing the rear passenger side window. The victim said a duffel bag was taken from the vehicle.
