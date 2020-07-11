Niagara Falls
• ARREST: A Lockport man was arrested after a fight in the area of 19th and Niagara streets. Anthony P. Renda, 24, 4637 Saunders Settlement Road, was charged with disorderly conduct. Police said they were in the area at 2:11 p.m. Saturday and heard a crowd of people yelling and saw two men fighting in the street.
• ASSAULT: Officers are looking into an assault in the 1900 block of Welch Avenue. A 46-year-old woman told police that she was in her kitchen, at noon on Sunday, when she was struck in the head by a brick that had been thrown through a window of her home. The victim was not seriously injured.
