Niagara Falls
• FIGHT: Falls police, as well as officers from several other local agencies, responded to a gas station on the 1900 block of Ferry Avenue about 1:45 a.m. Wednesday to break up several fights and disperse more than 200 people. The initial report to police indicated 100 people were fighting in a parking lot. Arriving officers said there was more than 200 people scattered throughout the street and parking lot. While clearing the area, officers said several females began to fight and had to be separated. Officers noted that after clearing the area, the street was filled with garbage and liquor bottles. Police also noted the large gatherings have been an ongoing occurrence.
• BURGLARY: A resident on the 3000 block of Ferry Avenue reported to police that sometime Sunday night someone broke into the home through an unlocked kitchen window and took a bag containing a computer tablet, engagement ring, portable battery and Apple Air pods. The estimates loss was $688. A purse, containing personnel identification cards and a set of car keys was also taken. The car keys belonged to a 2006 Chevy HHR which was also reported missing. Detectives responded to process the scene.
• THEFT: An Airbnb owner reported to Falls police that someone took a $650 Dyson vacuum, 17 pieces of cookware valued at $199 and a $70 first aid kit from the Elmwood Avenue property.
• THEFT: A resident on the 2700 block of South Avenue reported to police that a package containing $37 worth of books was stolen from their porch. Surveillance footage shows a woman come on to the porch about 4:45 p.m. Monday, take the package and then get into a car and driving off.
